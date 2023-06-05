It Is A Good Time To Visit Bangkok For Vacation – Looking for a tourist destination for your holiday ? if so, it seems that Bangkok may be the right choice as this offers a lot of allures to enjoy. Not only does this capital city of Thailand provide you with a range of amazing and unique bhudist architectures but also delicious cuisines making you feel at home. But before you leaving for Bangkok, it is such an important thing to be all well prepared. You need to book a hotel for comfort accomodation during your Bangkok traveling.

There are so many options of hotel with low budget in this city. And lucky for you, almost all are available online so you can get one without any hassle. Other than hotel, it is also a good ideal to make budget for your traveling. Budgeting is easy when you know what to do during your visit in Bangkok. Budgeting also depends on how you travel, be it a backpacking style or something luxury. When you have little money, it will be wise for backpacking anytime you visit Bangkok. Booking flights is aslo something you have to deal with. Make sure you book flights a few days or weeks before your departure. This way, you will be able to get promo ticket so that you spend less than what is supposed to. Many online ticket agents allow you to book flights earlier and it won’t be a big matter to get cheap flight for your bangkok visit.

What to do during your visit in Bangkok ?

When you intend to travel to Bangkok, certainly there are some iconic tourist destinations to visit. One of them is Watt Arun, the biggest budhist temple in the city. Build in the strategic area of Bangkok, it is a place for budhism believer to pray. You can see monk crowds in this great temple. But make sure to be polite, don’t take picture without permission. Entering some holy spaces of the Watt Arun is also prohibited. Just pay attention to the rules for tourist when visiting this awesome budhist temple.

In addtion to the temple, you can aslo enjoy backpacking area of Khaosan Road. It is tourist area that is very crowded at night. You will see so many travelers from arround the world when you are at Khaosan Road. Street foods are available anywhere in this place, so you can enjoy Thai foods with affordable price.

Chatuchak weekend market is also a populer destination for touriests all around the word. Coming to this market, you will find so many Thai souvenirs and clothes with such an affordable price. You can buy some for your loved ones. Not to forget, just burgain the price as many sellers set high price tag, so it is possible for you to get more expensive without appropriate burgaining.

Train night market is also a place worth visiting when you are in Bangkok. Just like other markets in this city, train night market also enables you to get a range of goods for souvenirs. Also this place allow you to enjoy Thai cuisines in low price. Make sure you enjoy the crowd of this market anytime you come to Bangkok.

Bangkok is certainly great for your traveling time. And there will be many things to do. Something traditional collides with modernity is what Bangkok has to offer. And so far, there are so many people from arround the world like to visit Bangkok. Even some stays for months to optimally explore the city. The majority people of Bangkok believe in Budhism so it makes sense that the way of the people’s life based on what Budhism leads to. Flock of monks will be what you see on every single morning in Bangkok. The people believe that monks are holy and they worth giving anything they want to. Monks are living for servicing people. So, they give monks rice, money or anything they can give. It is a budhist way of life you will see in the capital city of Thailand. So, when you want to see something traditional, it is a good ideal to spend some days being in Bangkok. From jakarta, it is just about a direct flight taking you to spend 2 hours only. It is not far, so why don’t you visit Bangkok for travelling ?

Bangkok is certainly a place that allows you to get something special for vacation. Not only does this city allow you to enjoy beautiful architectures of budhism but also a range of unique and awesome foods. It will be cheap way to visit Bangkok when you are a backpaker. Just arrange your vacation by booking flights earlier, taking some promos for your accomodation. You can take shared rooms for cheaper price of hotels. And not to forget, right before you departure for Bangkok, get as many information as posibble for your best vacation.